The 8 Retired Hurricane Names That Devastated New England

Hurricane Season 2025 is here, and chances are you've lived through at least one of these devastatingly scary storms that possibly even shook you to the core.

So far, eight names used for hurricanes will never be used again because of the turmoil and destruction they cause.

According to the National Hurricane Center, the World Meteorological Organization assigns names to each season's hurricanes, recycling them every six years.

However, there are plenty of hurricane names, including in the Atlantic, that never return because of the severe damage those storms caused.

RETIRED NAMES

Hurricane Edna in September 1954 caused $42 million in damage. She was a Category 3, finally weakening when she made landfall in Massachusetts, but still causing widespread evacuations due to her unpredictability.

Hurricane Connie was a Category 4 hurricane in August 1955 and caused some heavy flooding along the Connecticut coastline by the time it reached New England. Overall damage was estimated at $40 million.

Hurricane Diana in August 1955 joined Connie. She was a Category 2 storm that wreaked havoc on over 200 dams, damaging or destroying them throughout New England. It also injured thousands, with much of the damage in the New England states of Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Connecticut, and totaling $831 million overall.

Hurricane Gloria in September 1985 was a Category 4 hurricane that caused the most damage in New England, particularly in Connecticut. She also caused numerous wind and rain issues throughout all of New England, resulting in a total of $900 million in damages.

Hurricane Bob in August 1991 was one of the costliest hurricanes in New England's history at that time. Category 3 made landfall in Rhode Island, then moved into the Gulf of Maine, and finally made landfall again in Maine. She cost around $1.5 billion.

Hurricane Floyd was a Category 4 storm that made landfall in September 1999, causing extensive damage along the East Coast. It flooded the southern New England coastline, resulting in significant power outages in New Hampshire and Maine. He was a $6.9 billion disaster overall.

Hurricane Irene conquered southern New England in August 2011 as a Category 3 storm, causing $14.2 billion in damage. New England states opened shelters throughout the region, and the National Guard from Maine to Rhode Island was dispatched.

Hurricane Sandy, known as Superstorm Sandy, hit in October 2012. She pummeled southern New England even after it traveled up the East Coast. The total price tag was $68.7 billion when she finished her terror. She was a Category 3.

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S. Gallery Credit: KATELYN LEBOFF