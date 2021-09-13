The Beautiful Berkshires Presents 10 Days OF Creative Savvy

A quintet of Berkshire county communities including Downtown Great Barrington, Lenox, Pittsfield, North Adams and Williamstown have teamed up to present a celebration in the arts as you can par take in all the festivities between September 16th and September 26th. Here are some events that will peak your curiosity as this assortment of family friendly get togethers will get you in a "cultural" state of mind.

The Unitarian Universalist Church located at 175 Wendell Avenue in Pittsfield is proud to present a reception to commemorate the "Number One Job" exhibit on Friday, September 17th at 7 pm. The FREE exhibit features artist Erica Manville and poet Melissa Quirk in a LIVE performance as they focus on the early days of motherhood.

Youngsters will be actively participating in The Berkshire Museum's "Art Chat" program on Saturday, September 18th at 11 am as an educator will involve all in attendance with conversations regarding current displays at the South Street facility. Kids 6 and under are encouraged to create their own drawings and sketches. This feature is included with your regular museum admission.

A FREE history walk and hike hosted by the staff at Hancock Shaker Village will be held on Saturday, September 18th at 1pm. This includes exploration of The Shaker Trail, various mill sites and if you are brave enough, you can catch a breathtaking view of the property's summit located on route 41 in Pittsfield. pre-registration is required as space is limited. To sign up, log on here OR e-mail: info@hancockshakervillage.org

A FREE question and answer session featuring works by Karen Chase and Paul Graubard will be held at The Lichtenstein Center For the Arts on Renne Avenue in Pittsfield on Friday, September 24th at 5:30 pm. The forum will be moderated by Jayne Benjulian. You can view this exquisite art work until September 25th.

Downtown Pittsfield will serve as a mecca of entertainment as you can check out FREE dance performances at Persip and Sotille Parks on North Street on Saturday, September 25th between 5 and 7 pm. Earlier in the day at 10 am, you can partake in a tour of the historic Colonial Theater on South Street. Bill Munn escorts participants through the history of this treasured edifice. Pre-registration is required by e-mailing bmarshall@berkshiretheatre.org OR call (413) 448-8084.

A pair of local artists, Dr. Mark Mellinger will offer guided tours of his art work on September 25th at rooms 303 and 332 of The Agricultural Bank Building, located at 100 North Street in Pittsfield. Michael Coyne will show his display of paintings in front of the Hotel on North at 297 North Street in Pittsfield. The exhibit begins at 2 pm.

Arseniy45

For a complete schedule of Art Week events, you can check out their web site.

(Some information in this article was obtained courtesy of a press release from Art Week for on-air and on-line usage)

."}" data-sheets-userformat="{"2":33558784,"11":4,"15":"Arial","28":1}">