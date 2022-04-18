The Beginning of the American Revolution…Today is Patriots Day in Massachusetts

Today is Patriots Day in Massachusetts. A day Massachusetts has been celebrating since 1894 in honor of the colonists who on April 19, 1775, (247 years ago tomorrow) fought British soldiers at the battles of Concord and Lexington. The first shots were fired that day that has become known as the beginning of the American Revolution.

Patriots Day is highlighted by the running of the Boston Marathon. Today is the 126th running of the Boston Marathon. The very 1st Boston Marathon was held in 1897. That race featured 18 runners. It is unknown how many finished the race. For more information on the marathon click this link to the Boston Athletic Association.

The Red Sox is another Patriots Day attraction and with an 11:10 morning first pitch today against the Minnesota Twins. The Sox have been playing on Patriots Day morning since 1960 with only two exceptions in 1967 and the strike year in 1995. The first time the Sox started a morning Patriots Day game was back in 1903. With only just over 4,000 fans currently allowed inside Fenway, the game is sold out. You can listen to today’s game and every game this season in the Berkshires on New Country 94.7 WNAW, in Pittsfield on 1420-AM WBEC, and in Great Barrington on 94.1 WSBS.

The Patriots Day holiday today in Massachusetts also gives Mass residents an extra day to file their 2021 tax returns. The tax deadline is today, but because of the holiday in the Bay State the deadline for Mass tax payers’ is midnight tomorrow.

Patriots Day is not a federal holiday and is only celebrated in Mass and in Maine. Here’s a list of what will be open and closed on Monday in Massachusetts...

Retail – most will be open

Banks – most will be open

Courts – State courts closed…Federal courts open

City & Town Offices – closed

Schools – closed

State Parks – open

Liquor Stores & Dispensaries – open

Public Transportation – open

Radio Stations – on the air

