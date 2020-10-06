The Berkshire Brigades Will Meet Up On-Line Tonight

The Berkshire Brigades monthly meeting will feature a special guest: Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey, the national leader on energy, environmental protection and tele communications policy whose prolific legislative record focuses on major issues statewide with a deep commitment to improving the lives of Bay State residents.

During his tenure, Senator Markey has been deemed as a consumer champion and he is the author of some key Wall Street reform laws since The Great Depression including statutes that increased penalties against insider trading with improved federal oversight over the stock and future markets with reformed regulation of the government securities markets.

Senator Markey will continue his quest in the nation's capital after his surprising victory over Congressman Joseph Kennedy this past September. You can participate in tonight's forum via Zoom which begins at 6 pm. Register on-line by going here. If you would like to obtain more information regarding The Berkshire Brigades, log on to their web site or e-mail: info@berkshirebrigades.com. This meeting is FREE and open to the public.

Berkshire Brigades have a mission to improve communication regarding issues that affect the county through a grass roots forum which includes participation by residents of all ages with heavy emphasis on local organization and education. Their offices are located at The Central Block on North Street in Pittsfield, Massachusetts. You can also learn more about their daily accomplishments by logging on to their Facebook page

