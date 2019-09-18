Three captivating local choirs including those in the Junior (grades 1 through 5), Senior (boys and girls grades 5 to 9) and Coda (girls in grades 10, 11 & 12) will all assemble together to entertain their audience who will be assembled to watch their sole performance on Saturday, September 28th at The Meeting House, located at 54 Hartsville-New Marlborough Road in New Marlborough, Massachusetts.

The free performance will begin at 4:30 pm as the ensemble will feature "Choral Classics Through The Ages" which consists of four sets including American Folk, Contemporary Choral, Traditional Spirituals and selections from the works of Johann Sebastian Bach. These segments will be under the direction of Julie Bickford and Karen Sovak.

The Berkshire Children's Chorus is a not-for-profit community organization comprised of youngsters from grades 1 through 12 that are based in Western Massachusetts and Northwest Connecticut. as they offer excellent choral musical training to dedicated and passionate young singers as they accept the challenges of broadening their musical experiences when they take center stage which also results in mentoring relationships and life-long friendships.

To learn more about this local, community based organization, log on to their web aite by going here