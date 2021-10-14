The Berkshire United Way’s New Community Impact Director Is Excited!

Katherine von Haefen is excited to be back in Massachusetts and her new employer is excited to welcome her here! Von Haefen has been hired as the Berkshire United Way's new Community Impact Director, bringing her back to her native state of Massachusetts and to our wonderful Berkshires!

Von Haefen worked in the Massachusetts Department of Children & Family Services here in her native state and a domestic violence organization before she decided to move out to Texas where she has worked for the United Way of Greater Houston for the past 20 years. She recently came back to Massachusetts for her new role at Berkshire United Way and according to a media release from the organization that hired her, to be closer to her family.

I am very excited to be back in Massachusetts and joining the team at Berkshire United Way. I look forward to serving the community and to help the incredible array of community partners providing services in Berkshire County. ~ Katherine von Haefen

Von Haefen is highly qualified for her new challenge...

Von Haefen's educational background includes a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology from Ithaca College and a Master of Social Work from the Graduate School at the University of Houston. Her education coupled with her two decades of experience at the Greater Houston United Way will surely lend to her success here in the Berkshires in her role with Berkshire United Way.

Berkshire United Way is thrilled to have her on board...

Katherine was truly a find among many qualified candidates! Her experience and knowledge certainly align with this role, but we were especially pleased with her previous work with United Way and familiarity with the Community Impact model. She has already hit the ground running. ~ Laurie Gallagher, BUW interim president and CEO.

We here at the Berkshire News Network wish her the very best!

