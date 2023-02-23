Winter is back, apparently. As most would agree, the winter of '22/'23 has been mild to say the least. Wednesday night's weather maker deposited around three inches of snow and ice in The Berkshires and more is on the way.

The Berkshires Could See 12 Inches Of Snow Monday Into Tuesday...

bulldozer removing snow ?? ?? loading...

Monday: Cloudy with snow showers developing during the afternoon. High around 35F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.

Monday night: Watching a potential winter storm. Snow likely. Low 23F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 5 to 8 inches.

Tuesday: Watching a potential winter storm. Cloudy with snow. High 33F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy with snow showers around in the evening. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfall around one inch.

Wednesday: Considerable cloudiness. High 34F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday night: Becoming cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Low around 20F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.

The point is, there is truth to the fact that March does come in like a lion. 😁