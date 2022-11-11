The Berkshires Could See Snow Next Week

On my run earlier today, I sort of looked to the sky and thanked the universe for mild temperatures here in early to mid-November 2022! It was 65 on Friday and some heavy rain is forecasted for the overnight and into Saturday morning.

Cindy Bartlett of Bousquet Mountain Ski School in Pittsfield fame, sat down with us on Friday morning to discuss a potential December 3 opening for the mountain.

Marjo had a mild epiphany during Covid where she felt compelled to embrace winter instead of hibernating and hating it. Learning to ski was the outcome, and boy did she ski!

Well, for folks who love the cold and snow, you may be in luck because the forecast into next week calls for some snow, albeit just a little.

The Berkshires' 10 Day Forecast

Saturday: Becoming partly cloudy after some morning rain. Morning high of 63F with temps falling to near 50. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.

Sunday: Showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. High 46F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies. High near 40F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tuesday: A mix of clouds and sun in the morning followed by cloudy skies during the afternoon. High 42F. Winds light and variable.

Tuesday night: Cloudy with periods of snow after midnight. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.

Wednesday: Rain and snow in the morning will become rain and snow showers in the afternoon. High 42F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.