The Berkshires Has Many Convenient COVID-19 Vaccine Opportunities

Amid ongoing COVID-19 vaccine reluctance by some, the push is on to get shots in the arms of those who have not yet been vaccinated. Many local pharmacies are giving out the vaccine by appointment, but there are other places to get the vaccine. In fact, it's pretty convenient to get your shot, whether it be your first, second, or booster dose.

There are local clinics open to everyone in Pittsfield, North Adams, and Great Barrington...

Pittsfield’s COVID-19 Testing Center at 505 East Street is open daily from 8:30 am to 4 pm. The North Adams COVID-19 Testing Center at 98 Church Street is open daily from 8:30 am to 4 pm. Fairview Hospital at 29 Lewis Avenue in Great Barrington is open Monday through Friday, from 9 am to 2 pm. If you want to go to one of these locations, you will need an appointment through berkshirepatientportal.com. You can also call 855-262-5465.

Three new clinics have been announced in the southern Berkshires...

Fairview Hospital and the Berkshire Public Health Alliance are sponsoring flu clinics in Otis, Great Barrington, and Sheffield. Masks and registration are required for all three of the clinics. The clinics will be held as follows:

3 to 7 pm Thursday (10/28) at Farmington River Regional School at 555 North Main Road in Otis

2 to 6 pm on Tuesday, Nov. 2 nd at W.E.B. Du Bois Regional Middle School at 313 Monument Valley Road in Great Barrington

3 to 7 pm Tuesday, Nov. 9 th , at Mount Everett Regional High School at 491 Berkshire School Road in Sheffield.

You can register for the three south county clinics HERE.

If you plan on attending...

Participants will be required to wear a mask while at the clinic.

Wear a short-sleeve shirt if possible.

Please do not come if you are ill on the day of the clinic.

Those registered will receive a vaccine that is quadrivalent and preservative-free. There will also be a limited amount of nasal mist available for people ages 2-49 who meet health requirements

There is no charge for the vaccination, but officials say that if you have insurance, then you should bring a copy of the front and back of your insurance card if possible.

