The Berkshires is home to one of the “10 Best Lakes in Massachusetts”

Out here in Western Massachusetts, we are as far away from the Mass coast as we could possibly be. But we do have some beautiful lakes that can be enjoyed in spring, summer, fall, and winter.

An article published by tripping.com listed the “10 Best Lakes in Massachusetts” and Western Mass was well represented. The very first Lake listed in the “10 Best…” article was Lake Onota in Pittsfield. During the warm months of the year, the lake comes alive with public swimming from Burbank Park that also features a picnic area with grills, a fishing pier, and a public boat launch. All sorts of boat rentals are available at the Onota Boat Livery. Something for whatever water activity you are into…fishing boats, pedal boats, kayaks, canoes, and pontoon boats make for a fun day out on the water. If you enjoy fishing Onota is the home for small and largemouth bass, walleye, and trout according to the tripping.com post. Of course, in the winter there is plenty of thick ice for ice fishing, skating, snowmobiling, cross country skiing, and snowshoeing. Lake Onota is a gem here in the Berkshires whatever the time of year.

Another beautiful lake in Western Mass is the Quabbin Reservoir in Belchertown is one of the largest unfiltered water supplies in the United States. Unlike Lake Onota lake activity is limited to mostly hiking and biking trails with very limited fishing as the Quabbin is the source of drinking water for 3 million Mass residents according to mass.gov. It is even prohibited to walk your dog on the lake’s property. Even if you can look but not touch, the Quabbin has breathtaking views that cover 39 square miles with over 180 miles of shoreline.

The other Massachusetts lakes that made the tripping.com “Best 10 Lakes in Massachusetts” list is Lake Cochituate in Natick, Lake Quannapowitt in Wakefield, Spy Pond in Arlington, Crystal Lake in Newton, Lake Cochichewick in North Andover, Big Cliff Pond on Cape Cod, the famous Walden Pond in Concord, and Lake Attitash in Merrimac and Amesbury.

Click this link to tripping.com to see the complete descriptions of their “10 Best Lakes in Massachusetts.”

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State