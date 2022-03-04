The Berkshires is in for a Warm-Up this Weekend

The weekend is here! Spring is just over two weeks away. More and more birds can be heard singing in the Berkshires each morning and daylight is visibly sticking around longer each afternoon. Spring officially arrives on Sunday, March 20th, and daylight will be around longer when we turn our clocks ahead for daylight saving time next Sunday.

After a bit of a chill tonight and tomorrow we will have a taste of the temperatures to come when the mercury reaches over the 60-degree mark on Sunday in the Berkshires. There will be quite a bit of cloud cover and some showers but with temps over 60, it’s hard to complain.

60 Degrees in the Berkshires this Weekend

Here is the latest forecast from the National Weather Center for Albany and the Berkshires…

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 11. West wind 3 to 7 mph.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 39. Light and variable wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night

A slight chance of rain before 2am, then a slight chance of rain after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. South wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday

Rain likely, mainly between 10am and 1pm, then a slight chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Southwest wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday Night

A slight chance of showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. West wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday

Rain and snow showers likely before 8am, then rain showers. High near 44. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday Night

Rain showers before 1am, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 38.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 21.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Thursday

A chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 43. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night

A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

