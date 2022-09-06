We haven't technically hit Fall yet this year, but so many cannot stop talking about the Berkshires as a great place to visit this fall. Recently, the Berkshires was mentioned by publications in articles that included, 'The 10 Places to Visit in Massachusetts This Fall' and it was also included as having one of the top hikes in the state. But now we're getting plenty of recognition on a national scale thanks to our Fall appeal in the Berkshires.

Sure, we all know that pumpkin spice drinks are back and football has been starting up for both college, and then later this week, the NFL, but now that we're on the cusp of Autumn, plenty of travel publications are going to be giving us a shoutout, like 'The Traveling Spud' recently did.

The Berkshires made their list of the '25 Best Places to Visit in the Fall', and we had a solid ranking amongst those we shared the list with. Not just the top 25, 20, or 15...we made the top 12. Given what ended up beating us out, I think we'll take that. Here's why 'The Traveling Spud' says that 'Berkshires, Massachusetts' is the 12th best place to visit in the Fall...

The Berkshires have always been a place people go to escape the hustle and bustle of city life. This western Massachusetts mountain town is famous, lined with villages, towns, and forests. It’s filled with large trees that provide extreme fall colors. If you want the whole experience, drive the Massachusetts stretch of U.S. Route 7. It is recommended to go through Great Barrington, Stockbridge, Lenox, and Pittsfield, then to North Adams. This drive is known to have some of the best fall foliage in Massachusetts. Once you do the drive, you will understand why! You can spot the leaves anywhere from October to November.

It might just be tough for anyone to disagree with that after seeing this...

Any of those pics will make you excited for what's to come in the months ahead.

The only question is, why couldn't our ranking on the best places to travel in the fall have been better? For that, I don't know if there's an answer. Boston ended up taking the 10th spot on the list. That was the only other New England spot that had a higher ranking on the national list.

North Carolina took the top spot on the list. Of course, it takes an entire state to beat us out. Go figure. New York City, the Grand Canyon, and San Francisco were also among spots with a better ranking on the list than the Berkshires. But we did finished better than spots such as Stowe, Vermont (16). We also finished with a better ranking than Chicago, IL, Hudson Valley, NY and Salem, MA. You can check out the entire list here.

There it is, Berkshires! We're in a prime spot for this Fall season!

Yankee Candle Founder's $23 Million Massachusetts Home is ALL Amenities

There's a Gingerbread House-Airbnb You Can Rent in the Berkshires

10 Things That May Shock You About Moving to The Berkshires