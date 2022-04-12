The Berkshires To See Temps In The Mid-70’s On Thursday
On Sunday it was blustery and cold, some snow and sleet even fell for a moment angering all of the eager spring enthusiasts that wanna start mowing their lawn. The good news is, that's gonna change even for a few days.
Wednesday: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds later in the day. High 69F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wednesday evening: Cloudy with showers. Low around 55F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Thursday: Partly cloudy early with thunderstorms becoming likely during the afternoon. High 76F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Thursday evening: Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low 42F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Friday: Partly cloudy. High 62F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Friday evening: A few clouds. Low around 45F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Information courtesy of weather.com