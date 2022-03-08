For the first time since 2020, Tanglewood will officially re-open to the public after the COVID-19 pandemic kept the padlocks on the front gates resulting in a series of cancellations and postponements at one of the most popular venues in the Berkshires. Local residents and visitors from around the world can now order their tickets and enjoy an evening featuring LIVE music from some of their favorite performers. And let me tell you, this line-up is sure to pack the outdoor house in more ways than one! Let's give you a preview of what to expect this summer:

What better way to kick off the new and long awaited season as "A Beatle" will congregate together with an assortment of other talented musicians including Toto's Steve Lukather, Edgar Winter (His group scored a # 1 hit with "Frankenstein" back in 1973), Men At Work's lead singer Colin Hay and former Average White band guitarist Hamish Stuart. Put them all together and you got Ringo Starr's All Star Band taking center stage on Friday, June 17th at 7 pm.

Bonnie Raitt is also returning to the beautiful Berkshires as she will team up with Lucinda Williams on Saturday, June 18th at 7 pm. The daughter of John Raitt will spotlight some of her best selections in "lovely Lenox" including "Something to Talk About", "I Can't Make You Love Me" "Not The Only One" and "Nick of Time" just to name a few. Rolling Stone Magazine has deemed her as one the top 100 recording artists of ALL TIME as her mix of blues vocals and awesome guitar playing will be well worth the price of admission.

The Independence Day holiday is reserved for none other than Lenox's own "Sweet Baby" James Taylor as his two night performances are guaranteed sell-outs. He truly is a magnetic draw as faithful audiences congregate to watch him perform some of his classic works including "Fire & Rain", "You've Got A Friend", his signature song "Sweet Baby James", "Steamroller Blues", "Don't Let Me Be Lonely Tonight", "Your Smiling Face" and the list goes on and on. Tickets are going fast for BOTH the July 3rd and 4th shows which begin promptly at 8 pm.

The month of August also promises to bring top quality entertainment as Earth, Wind & Fire will stop by on Tuesday, August 9th for a 7 o'clock show. The group will be missing lead singer Maurice White's talent as his memory remains eternal & everlasting. Philip Bailey has now assumed the role, but the show will promise to get everyone in the house dancing to some of their timeless 70's hits including "Shining Star", "Getaway", "Fantasy" and "Boogie Wonderland" just to name a few.

A once in a lifetime birthday celebration will also be featured as legendary conductor and composer, John Williams reaches a milestone this year: 90 years young and he can STILL mesmerize an audience with the shake of his baton. You can be a part of this historical event as he will bring you his unique compositions from some of your favorite movies including "Star Wars", "Jaws", "Close Encounters Of The Third Kind", "Superman" (The Movie) and "Raiders Of The Lost Ark". This presentation takes place in our backyard on Saturday, August 20th. Showtime is at 8 pm.

Other shows on this years agenda include:

The Mavericks & Los Lobos, June 26th at 2:30 pm

The Black Crowes, June 29th at 7 pm

Yo Yo Ma featuring Leonidas Kavakos, Pamela Frank, Emanuel Ax and Antoine Tamestit, August 12th at 8 pm

Brandi Carlisle, August 30th at 7 pm

Judy Collins, September 3rd at 2;30 pm

For more information on any OR all of these shows and to purchase tickets, visit the official Tanglewood web site by going here.