On Wednesday, the sun was shining bright with a forecasted high temperature of around 40. Perfect running weather, so I took advantage!

If you love milder temperatures, ok well, it's still February, so let's not get too crazy, but you're in luck. Thursday through Saturday, The Berkshires will enjoy temperatures in the lower 40s.

If you like cold and snow, then Sunday is your day. While you're watching The Big Game, we could see 2-6 inches of snow, according to weather.com.

Thursday: Cloudy in the morning, then off and on rain showers during the afternoon hours. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 43F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Friday: Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High 42F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.

Saturday: Mainly cloudy. A shower of rain or wet snow possible. High 43F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.

Sunday: Occasional snow showers. High 21F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.

Sunday night: Snow showers early with a chance of lingering snow showers later. Low 1F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.

Even though we haven't had a ton of snow this winter, the ski resorts are open and packed!