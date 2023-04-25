The Best 10 True Crime Documentaries Massachusetts Loves to Watch

There's never a bad time to sit down and binge watch your favorite series. Or perhaps you're in between series and you don't know where to go to. Maybe you're just someone that is a fan of true crime documentaries in general, like myself, and you need your next true crime doc to obsess over. If that's the case, you have likely either seen or are wanting to see what Massachusetts favorite true crime documentary is.

The memes you find that joke about people being scared of watching a horror movie, but actually love and adore true crime documentaries are all hilarious because they are all true! We really do obsess over some of these real life stories that are horrendous and hideous acts that have taken place, but they are so compelling, we can't turn away for a second.

A study from Vivint Smart Home has found the most-watched true crime documentaries in every state. They listed the top ten most-watched throughout the U.S. But what took the top spot in the Bay State? It turns out that the favorite in Massachusetts is tied for the top spot with another true crime doc in the U.S. So, let's count down those top ten:

10. The Staircase

Did Michael Peterson do it? This particular true crime case is so popular, not only did it inspire a documentary on Netflix, but also another film on HBO Max.

9. Amanda Knox

You may remember hearing about Amanda Knox years back, even if you didn't necessarily follow the news about it. The documentary takes an in-depth look at all sides of the case and has you wondering what really happened throughout.

8. The Phantom

7. Making a Murderer

One of the most talked about documentaries of all-time that still has people wondering about whether or not Steven Avery is actually innocent. There are two seasons to this one on Netflix.

6. Icarus

5. Wild Wild Country

4. American Murder

The story of Shannan Watts is a jaw dropping true crime documentary, especially given the outside appearance of someone in a perfectly loving family, but what you will see turns out to be heinous.

3. The Keepers

The cover up behind everything that happened in this true crime documentary has so many layers, it is mind-boggling. It's definitely one of the most suspenseful true crime documentaries you will ever see.

tied at 1. Athlete A

The appalling and horrific unveiling of sexual assaults taking place within the United States Gymnastics is not only about the atrocities committed, but the strength of these victims within their own battles to stand up and overcome what happened.

tied at 1. The Tinder Swindler

The favorite true crime documentary in Massachusetts, and tied for the most-watched in the U.S. is 'The Tinder Swindler'. While you may think that things about this guy might already seem sketchy from the outside, you really don't know until you find out what his victims saw.

There it is, Massachusetts. And if you're someone who hasn't seen all of those or even none of them, you now have some suggestions for when you're looking to start a new one. Happy Binge-watching!

