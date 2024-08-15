The Best Bakery In MA Is Situated Here In The Berkshires!

Attention Massachusetts residents: There is a truly authentic bakery located in "Lovely Lenox" featuring a bevy of French pastries, a wide selection of homemade French macarons, custom and specialty cakes, plus a special organic breakfast and lunch, topped off with some of the finest coffees and teas. They also offer vegetarian friendly, and Gluten Free Options. This is one place that will NOT disappoint!

The place I am referring to is Pattiserrie in Lenox right in the heart of town on Church Street. it is centrally located within the friendly confines of Berkshire county. It is located just 20 minutes north of Great Barrington and about 10 minutes from Pittsfield. Whether you are local or visiting, this is a mandatory must-stop while at our friendly confines.

The creator of these taste-tempting treats is none other than Jean Yves’ as he presents his dedication to quality and tradition in each one of his hand made morsels. With the care of an artist, all of his delectable creations are crafted from the finest quality ingredients including Californian almonds, farm fresh eggs, European butter and Belgian chocolate, without any preservatives. Decadent, if you ask me!

The eatery also offers homemade breakfast, and a lunch menu which features hearty homemade soups, deliciously-balanced salads, quiches and sandwiches. Among the favorites with regular customers include soup with spinach and ricotta croissant, their one-of-a kind ham and swiss croissant topped off with a side order of beet and goat cheese salad.

You can access their menu by logging on to their web site by going here or give them a call at (413) 551-9050. They are open daily from 9 am to 5:30 pm as they also offer takeout, outdoor and indoor seating so you can dine in style upon your visit. Gift Cards are also available.

BOTTOM LINE: This place will surely satisfy your sweet tooth in more ways than one.

(Photo images courtesy of patrons who enjoyed their dining experience including Hugo from Ozone Park, NY, (my ol' hometown), Edyta O who hails from Boston, Steve C who is in neighboring Easton, MA, The Grateful Traveler who makes their way from Palm Beach, FLA and Call Me Betty from across the border in Montreal, Canada. As I mentioned, people from all corners come out to savor the fine fare in our backyard!)