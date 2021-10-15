The best drives in the Berkshires for leaf-peeping…and the weekend forecast…

This is the weekend to get out and peep at those leaves. From most foliage maps I looked at this weekend in the Berkshires will be the peak for leaf-peeping. The colors will only be getting dimmer before the inevitable total fade before they fall to the ground in anticipation of the mulcher, rake, leaf blower, or whatever implement of leaf pickup is in your arsenal. I prefer a landscaper by I'm afraid it’s going to be on me this fall.

Ok, where to go if you want to check out mother nature’s coloring book. My personal go-to is the Mohawk Trail. This is my favorite road in all of New England no matter what time of year. This picturesque ride on Rt 2 is amazing with plenty of places to pull off the road and sit by Deerfield River to take in all the beauty. My favorite source of transportation is by motorcycle but it is just as thrilling to hit the tight curves and enjoy this slice of heaven on 4 wheels.

Mount Greylock is a no-brainer but even the Mount Greylock website warns of major delays to the summit during these peak leaf-peeping weekends in October. They even warn of road closures to the summit if the backup is longer than 1-hour. Of course, Mount Greylock has plenty to offer but you will need a lot of patience this weekend. The Mount Greylock website does offer an entire map of great foliage roads and attractions if you don’t want to put up with the delays to the Mount Greylock summit. Click here for the link.

One important factor when it comes to leaf-peeping is the weather. According to the National Weather Service, it will be a mixed bag this weekend. We will have some showers and maybe a thunderstorm on Saturday with a chance of the same on Sunday. We should also see enough sun to find time to get some outdoor activities in. Below is the complete National Weather Service forecast.

Tonight

A slight chance of showers after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday

A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. South wind 5 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday Night

Showers and thunderstorms before 1am, then a slight chance of showers between 1am and 2am. Low around 46. West wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday

A slight chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. West wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. West wind 6 to 9 mph.

Monday

A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 53. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.

Thursday Night

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday

A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State