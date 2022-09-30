The Best Places to Watch the Parade This Weekend

As we all know, the 66th annual Fall Foliage Parade is this Sunday. Which you can check out the details on Cheryl Adams's post by linking her name. I can remember attending the parade going as far back as being a little guy. Nothing beats hearing all the awesome Marching Bands, Musicians, and even clowns march down through the streets of North Adams.

I even had the privilege to march in the Hoosac Valley Middle/High School band through the years playing trumpet. Which I can certainly do miss for sure. After graduation I even ran TV camera for Northern Berkshire Community Television's live parade broadcasts which by the way if you can't make it to the parade and you have spectrum cable, you can catch the live broadcast on Channel 1301.

Below is a list of the best places to watch the parade (in my opinion).

Get our free mobile app

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

State Street, by far my favorite since this is exactly where the TV broadcast takes place. Remember to smile for the camera!

Google Map Google Maps loading...

Still on State Street, only this time outside The Goodwill Store. This is where you will usually find some food trucks serving up some delicious French Fries and Fried Dough. Who wants to pick me up some and I'll give them the cash when I arrive in the station vehicle? LOL.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Main Street of course is the place you'll find the main PA announcer and the judges. I remember being told in the high school band to look the sharpest when playing for the judges. We actually ended up winning 1st place numerus times!

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Ashland Street, this location in my opinion should be by far a perfect place to watch a parade since Cumberland Farms moved down the street. I mean why wouldn't it be the best place? It's a vacate gas station with an empty parking lot.

Ryan Pause Ryan Pause loading...

As Cheryl mentioned in her previous post, remember to look for this vehicle in the parade! New Country 94.7 and Whoopee FM!

Also, the locations listed above are first come first serve. So, come early for the best seat in the house!