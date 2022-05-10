The Best Weather of Spring this Week in the Berkshires

Mother Nature has been in a great mood since Mother’s Day gracing the Berkshires with amazing spring weather yesterday with sun and temperatures rising throughout the week.

Today will be another beautiful day in Berkshire County with sun and a high expected close to 70 degrees according to the National Weather Service. The NWS forecast gets even better as the week progresses with a high Friday expected to be in the low 80s.

Here’s the latest National Weather Service long-range forecast.

Today

Sunny, with a high near 69. East wind 10 to 14 mph.

Tonight

Clear, with a low around 37. Northeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 74. Northeast wind 6 to 8 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Light northeast wind.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Saturday

A chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday

Showers likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night

Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday

A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.