The Best Weather of Spring this Week in the Berkshires
Mother Nature has been in a great mood since Mother’s Day gracing the Berkshires with amazing spring weather yesterday with sun and temperatures rising throughout the week.
Today will be another beautiful day in Berkshire County with sun and a high expected close to 70 degrees according to the National Weather Service. The NWS forecast gets even better as the week progresses with a high Friday expected to be in the low 80s.
Here’s the latest National Weather Service long-range forecast.
Today
Sunny, with a high near 69. East wind 10 to 14 mph.
Tonight
Clear, with a low around 37. Northeast wind 3 to 6 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 74. Northeast wind 6 to 8 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Light northeast wind.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.
Saturday
A chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Saturday Night
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Sunday
Showers likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Sunday Night
Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Monday
A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Chance of precipitation is 50%.