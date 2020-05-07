The Bidwell House Museum Cancels House Tours For 2020

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to put off upcoming summer events throughout the tri-state region and worldwide. This time around, The Bidwell House Museum located at 100 Art School Road in Monterey, Massachusetts announced the facility will not be open for guided tours in 2020 as the house's confined spaces may not be safe haven for visitors.

In addition, the opening concert featuring Diana Taraz scheduled for May 24th and the July 12th Bidwell County Fair were also cancelled for this year. These hall mark events will return next year as this pair of events draws hundreds of people of all ages to the pristine and tranquil southern Berkshire staple.

Staff will continue to monitor the situation on a daily basis regarding upcoming events for the months of August and September. They are considering guided tours later in the year by appointment as new programming and lectures are scheduled to be presented on line and patrons are invited to sign up for their daily e mail news letter by going here.

The facility is also expanding their outdoor offerings featuring self-guided interpretive tours of the gardens and grounds which will open by no later than June 1st. Four miles of hiking trails will remain open every day, free of charge as social distancing guidelines must be observed prior to starting your journey throughout the beautiful Berkshires.

For more details or information, give them a call at (413) 528-6888 and ask for Executive Director, Heather Kowalski or write to this address:

The Bidwell House Museum, 100 Art School Road, PO Box 537, Monterey, MA 01245.

