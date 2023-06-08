The Big E! Musical 2023 Line-Up Announced: Ginuwine, Nicky Youre, Puddle of Mudd & More
Calling all Massachusetts 1990s nostalgia lovers!
The musical line-up for the Eastern States Exposition (aka The Big E!) in Springfield, Massachusetts has been announced and some spectacular shows are on the horizon.
Folks across Massachusetts look forward to the fun, games and of course, the food that the Big E brings to our corner of the state every fall. A staple of the season in Massachusetts, nothing is as bittersweet as summer ending and transitional into fall as the fairgrounds are transformed.
Besides, butter carving, carnival rides, and spectacular shopping the Big E offers it also brings musical acts from all over the globe to Springfield, Massachusetts. Over the years, artists like Diana Ross, Dolly Parton, Lynyrd Skynard, and even Destiny's Child have graced the stage at different points in their careers and this year's musical line-up does not disappoint.
September 15 - Molly Hatchet
September 16 - Gaelic Storm
September 17 - Vertical Horizon
September 17 - Parker McCollum
September 18 & 19 - Humble Pie Legacy
September 18 & 19 - O-Town
September 20 - Dokken
September 20 & 21 - Robert Davi
September 21 - Megan Moroney
September 22 - The Verve Pipe
September 23 - Quinn XCII
September 24 - Chris Young
September 27 - Jose Feliciano
September 27 - Ginuwine
September 28 - Dire Straits Legacy
September 29 - Puddle of Mudd
September 29 - Zedd
September 30 - Third Eye Blind
September 30 - Nicky Youre
October - 1 Lonestar
Learn more and get tickets here. 2023's Big E! runs from September 15 through October 1.
