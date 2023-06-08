The Big E! Musical 2023 Line-Up Announced: Ginuwine, Nicky Youre, Puddle of Mudd & More

The Big E! Musical 2023 Line-Up Announced: Ginuwine, Nicky Youre, Puddle of Mudd &#038; More

Calling all Massachusetts 1990s nostalgia lovers!

The musical line-up for the Eastern States Exposition (aka The Big E!) in Springfield, Massachusetts has been announced and some spectacular shows are on the horizon.

Folks across Massachusetts look forward to the fun, games and of course, the food that the Big E brings to our corner of the state every fall. A staple of the season in Massachusetts, nothing is as bittersweet as summer ending and transitional into fall as the fairgrounds are transformed.

Besides, butter carving, carnival rides, and spectacular shopping the Big E offers it also brings musical acts from all over the globe to Springfield, Massachusetts. Over the years, artists like Diana Ross, Dolly Parton, Lynyrd Skynard, and even Destiny's Child have graced the stage at different points in their careers and this year's musical line-up does not disappoint.

September 15 - Molly Hatchet 

September 16 - Gaelic Storm 

September 17 - Vertical Horizon 

September 17 - Parker McCollum 

September 18 & 19 - Humble Pie Legacy 

September 18 & 19 - O-Town 

September 20 - Dokken 

September 20 & 21 - Robert Davi 

September 21 - Megan Moroney 

September 22 - The Verve Pipe 

September 23 - Quinn XCII 

September 24 - Chris Young 

September 27 - Jose Feliciano 

September 27 - Ginuwine 

September 28 - Dire Straits Legacy 

September 29 - Puddle of Mudd 

September 29 - Zedd

September 30 - Third Eye Blind 

September 30 - Nicky Youre

October - 1 Lonestar 

Learn more and get tickets here. 2023's Big E! runs from September 15 through October 1.

