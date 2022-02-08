The Big Game Is This Weekend, Who’s Got Berkshire County’s Best Wings?
People love chicken wings. I love chicken wings. Whether you're a drum or a flats person, The Big Game is this weekend and we wanna know who you got?
WHO'S GOT THE BEST WINGS IN THE BERKSHIRES? (POLL AT THE END)
1. YE OLDE FORGE (LANESBOROUGH)
2. PATRICK'S PUB (PITTSFIELD)
3. FREIGHT YARD PUB (NORTH ADAMS)
4. CIM'S TAVERN (PITTSFIELD)
5. 51 PARK (LEE)
6. O'LAUGHLIN'S PUB (PITTSFIELD)
7. HOT DOG RANCH (PITTSFIELD)
8. LOCKER ROOM (LEE)
