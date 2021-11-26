The Big Inspiration For Bowling Alley In The Big Lebowski Up For Auction

One of the fun things I used to be a part of in high school was the bowling team, LOVED IT! there was something so fun about hanging out with the crew, bowling, and having a good time. I think we came in 3rd This could be your chance, to own a piece of history, I know some bowlers who love to have a part of The Cove, built back in 1958 and opened in 1960, all over the internet it is reported that to have been the inspiration for the bowling alley that served as the main setting for “The Big Lebowski,” the 1998 film.



If you need a reminder of who else was in the bowling scenes in The Big Lebowski, the main one features El Duderino The dude himself Jeff Bridges, Walter played by John Goodman, and Donny one of the favs Steve Buscemi had that part, then there was purple-clad bowling god Jesus Quintana played by the ever wonderful John Turturro, Turturro’s few minutes of screen-time help make The Big Lebowski one of the best comedy movies ever.



Filmmakers Joel and Ethan Coen reportedly used to go to the Cove when they were attending Bard College at Simon’s Rock in the 1970s. People say that inspired them to use a Bowling alley with the same feel as the cove.



Have a description listed on their site

24-LANE BOWLING ALLEY & ENTERTAINMENT CENTER

***High Traffic Area*** 3.69± Acre site having a 26,012± SF sprawling Bldg. featuring an iconic bowling alley, indoor mini-golf, bar, food stands and arcade. Located on busy Route 7. Zoned Commercial with many possibilities. There is also a U-Haul Center at the property.

The auction will be on Wednesday, Dec 15 @ 11:00 am

