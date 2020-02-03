The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl Champions for the first time since 1970. The last time the Chiefs were champs, the world was about to find out that The Beatles were officially breaking up, the Concord was preparing to make its first supersonic flight, and the cost of a gallon of gasoline was 36 cents. 50 years later, the Chiefs are once again champions.

The Chiefs, in typical come-back fashion, were down 10 points with 6:13 remaining when Quarterback Patrick Mahomes went to work, leading his team to three touchdown drives in the final minutes, giving Kansas City a 31-20 victory.

Mahomes was the Super Bowl 54 MVP. He scored on a one-yard run and completed 26 of his 42 passes for 286 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Head Coach Andy Reid, who has been coached the Chiefs since 2013, has been trying to win a Super Bowl as a head coach for more than two-decades. Before his run with the Chiefs, Reid was head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles from 1999 to 2012. There he had nine playoff appearances, several NFC Championship games, and a Super Bowl appearance. He did previously get a Super Bowl ring with the Green Bay Packers as the team’s quarterback’s coach. The Packers won Super Bowl XXXI and lost Super Bowl XXXII.

Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is a Champion in just his third NFL season.