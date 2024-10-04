The Circus Sets Up Shop In Northern MA
Bay State residents: Are you ready to find your designated place in "The Big Top"? Now is the time to make plans and attend Mill Town Circus as it's bright yellow and blue tent went up this week at Noel Field Athletic Complex in North Adams. Performances take place this weekend as the show will run until October 14th.
(Photo image of fall foliage courtesy of Sharon Singh)
This annual event is part of the north country's Fall Foliage Festival. Mayor Jennifer Macksey took part in Thursday's ribbon cutting ceremony to signify the start of these family fun festivities.
(Photo image of Carl Pellegrino courtesy of wwww.iberkshires.com and Picasa)
(Photo image of circus tent courtesy of bennyb)
"These are the people that like, make it all happen. We wear so many hats as the half-dozen or so crew members pitched in to put up the tent and take on other duties. They're multi-talented performers".
(Photo image of manufacturer on assembly line courtesy of Smederevac)
Pellegrini emphasized all these performances illustrate a story, and their North Adams debut was inspired by the city's manufacturing history and its transformation, hence the name Mill Town Circus was established.
(Photo image of alarm clock courtesy of Rawf8)
(Photo image of tickets courtesy of Michael Mill)
LOOK: Highest-Rated Free Things to do in New York, According to Tripadvisor
Gallery Credit: Stacker