Bay State residents: Are you ready to find your designated place in "The Big Top"? Now is the time to make plans and attend Mill Town Circus as it's bright yellow and blue tent went up this week at Noel Field Athletic Complex in North Adams. Performances take place this weekend as the show will run until October 14th.

Beautiful fall foliage in the northeast USA Sharan Singh loading...

(Photo image of fall foliage courtesy of Sharon Singh)

This annual event is part of the north country's Fall Foliage Festival. Mayor Jennifer Macksey took part in Thursday's ribbon cutting ceremony to signify the start of these family fun festivities.

Picasa Picasa loading...

(Photo image of Carl Pellegrino courtesy of wwww.iberkshires.com and Picasa)

Ringmaster-storyteller Carlo Pellegrini and Hilary Sweeney, the founder of Westchester Circus Arts, are promising innovative and acrobatic performances in the form of Cirque du Soleil and Ringling Brothers which was a staple at Madison Square Garden in my ol' hometown of New York City s their ensemble of talented and experienced artists are waiting to entertain you.

bennyb bennyb loading...

(Photo image of circus tent courtesy of bennyb)

Sweeney reiterated the accomplishments of these dedicated circus performers:

"These are the people that like, make it all happen. We wear so many hats as the half-dozen or so crew members pitched in to put up the tent and take on other duties. They're multi-talented performers".

Industrial worker operating machine in factory. Smederevac loading...

(Photo image of manufacturer on assembly line courtesy of Smederevac)

Pellegrini emphasized all these performances illustrate a story, and their North Adams debut was inspired by the city's manufacturing history and its transformation, hence the name Mill Town Circus was established.

Rawf8 Rawf8 loading...

(Photo image of alarm clock courtesy of Rawf8)

The tent seats 240 and performances will take place on Friday, October 4th and 11th. at 7 p.m., two shows are set for Saturday, October 5th and 12th, at 2 and 6 p.m., and a 4 pm performance on Sunday, October 6th,.. An extra Sunday show has been added for October 13th at 2 and 6 p.m. capped off with a 2 pm matinee on Monday, October 14th, at 2 p.m.

Roll of Raffle Tickets Michael Mill loading...

(Photo image of tickets courtesy of Michael Mill)

General admission tickets are $15 and ringside/front row are $25, plus a fee for online purchase. Log on to this link and get ready to enjoy the show!

(Featured image photo courtesy of www.iberkshires.com)

(Some information based on this article courtesy of https://www.iberkshires.com/story/76830/Mill-Town-Circus-Highlights-North-Adams-History-for-Fall-Foliage.html)