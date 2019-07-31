The Deadline To Sign Up Is This Friday

The Non-Profit Center of the Berkshires invites you to attend a get-together where you can meet up with dynamic and local executives at the Dulye Leadership Experience 2019 Gen Now retreat which takes place on November 1st, 2nd and 3rd at the Proprietor's Lodge located at Pontoosuc Lake in Pittsfield, Massachusetts. You must submit your application by logging on here by no later than Friday, August 2nd as prospective candidates will obtain one of 45 seats prior to the general application periods which ends on August 31st.

This is you chance to join MGM President Mike Mathis, Berkshire Innovative Center Ben Sosne, SVP's Ken Pouliot, Wendy Healey of Lee Bank, Naval War College Captain Scott Smith, Droga 5 Director Christina Fieni and Berkshires Non-Profit Executive Director Liana Toscanini as they will all serve as moderators to motivate your well being in the working world.

This three day event will feature curated sessions, interactive sessions and one-on-one coaching to learn the tools and strategies of improving communication skills, collaboration and everyday performance where you can develop a development action plan for the upcoming New Year.

The $850 registration fee include all access to sessions, meals, networking receptions, personal job coaching and complimentary membership to the DLE's extensive career development career portal.

You can also get more information by logging on here or call 1-201-532-0118.

(The following information was obtained by WSBS via a press release from NPC-Berkshires for on-air and on-line usage)