The Energetic Man Of Steel Takes Off For Another 10 @ 10 @ 10:10

Our monthly Saturday morning feature, 10 @ 10 @ 10:10 am returns to our airwaves as "New England's George Reeves", Kevin Titus will make his return appearance on YOUR Home Town Station. Kevin is best known for making appearances as Daily Planet reporter, Clark Kent and has been spotted in his vintage Superman costume all through out the tri-state region and our surrounding areas. His specialty is bringing back an array of timeless characters back to life amidst a positive reception from audiences of all ages as noted on this article's cover photo..

This month's installment will give us a look back at a recent flight that was taken on Gustave Whitehead's 1901 aeroplane that took off from Connecticut's shoreline and Kevin was the 3rd person in history to take control of this vintage aircraft. Quite an accomplishment if you ask me. If you noticed in the cover photo, he is NOT dressed in his Superman attire.

Next up, Kevin will clue us in on a variety of filmed events that look back at some golden moments in history plus he will also focus on our tri-state region and neighboring areas which take place on September 12th. He plans to give us full details during Saturday's show, so stay tuned!

Another re-enactment is also scheduled for this fall as Kevin portrays Benedict Arnold, the Norwich, Connecticut native who is best known for betraying his country during The Revolutionary War. This time the focus stems on the attack of New London, an integral part of Connecticut's shoreline that is situated between Long island Sound and The Atlantic Ocean.

Kevin is normally accompanied by his sidekick, Michael Paul Esposito who is also known as "New England's Jimmy Olsen" and he also hosts a successful weekly internet radio program entitled "Time Out With Kevin" which reaches a loyal audience via his Facebook page.

