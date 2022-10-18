The Fall Season Has Completely Consumed Pittsfield High School

The Fall season has everything in the Berkshires looking its most picturesque! The colors of this season are showing up everywhere like as if they are straight out of a Bob Ross painting. But have you had the chance to look at what is happening at Pittsfield High School? It looks surreal!

The outside of Pittsfield High School looks like all of Fall is completely consuming the entire structure. It's like something out of 'Stranger Things' in the Upside Down, but instead of the Upside Down having those creepy trees and/or vines that grow on everything, something really beautiful is growing on and around the school. Take a look...

TSM/Jax TSM/Jax loading...

TSM/Jax TSM/Jax loading...

TSM/Jax TSM/Jax loading...

TSM/Jax TSM/Jax loading...

It's as if the Fall colors of the Berkshires are trying to devour the school. Or perhaps they are just making it look incredible for this time of year.

TSM/Jax TSM/Jax loading...

Not even the trees can keep up with the changing colors that have ensconced the walls of Pittsfield High School with its seasonal color.

TSM/Jax TSM/Jax loading...

TSM/Jax TSM/Jax loading...

It's a pretty remarkable sight to behold. It's as if the season itself is growing on the structure. It's one of the many great scenes throughout the Berkshires.

And for all the students who go there, answer this: How many schools do you know of that change colors along with the seasons?

If you get the chance to stop for a minute as you're passing Pittsfield High School, it's definitely worth it to take it in just for a second. Maybe this is what the 'Stranger Things' Upside Down would look like if the evil Vecna gets therapy or something.

LOOK: This Berkshires Home Has the Best Views In All Seasons

Towns in the Berkshires That Could Be In Hallmark Christmas Movies