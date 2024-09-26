If you are someone in Massachusetts who happens to have a fear of spiders, be prepared for a whole new species that has recently been seen for the very first time ever in the Bay State. Oh, and by the way, it has been known to fly, too!...Wait, what?

This new web crawler has been spotted in Massachusetts just in time for the Halloween season which may make things that much creepier since it does have a very unique appearance. The Massachusetts sighting of this insect is also the northern most spot that its species has been seen within the U.S. So, what is this spider, and where has it been seen?

Where Has the 'Flying Spider' Been Seen in Massachusetts?

According to multiple news outlets, as well as WCVB, the insect known as the Joro spider has been seen in Boston on Mount Vernon Street.

The Joro spider is said to have originated in east Asia, but has now made its way into North America, and have been reported in other spots along the eastern U.S. The first U.S. sighting was back in 2013, in the state of Georgia. Experts suspect that the species made its way to the U.S. by way of shipping containers.

The female Joro spider body can be about an inch long, with its legs growing up to four inches long. The male spiders of the same species are said to be smaller than the females.

Are Joro Spiders Venomous?

According to University of Georgia researcher Andy Davis:

They're no more venomous than any other garden spider...They're not going to attack you. They're not going to jump off the web and get you. They don't go inside houses.

But Wait, Do They Actually Fly?

Sort of. By using a technique known as "ballooning", the Joro sider can use its own silk to flow through the wind, while it gives off the appearance of flying. But the spider does not have wings to give it physical flying capabilities. That being said, the ballooning process can help the Joro spider move through the air, anywhere from tens to hundreds of miles.

As it turns out, the Joro spiders aren't exactly harmful to humans. But they very well will feed on flies, moths, mosquitos, beetles, and stink bugs. So, technically, the Joro spider is actually doing humans a favor by taking out other insects that we are typically annoyed by.

So, if you happen to see one here in Massachusetts, and if you're not creeped out by spiders, maybe just let it keep chillin'. Let it take care of getting rid of all those other pesky insects you detest.

