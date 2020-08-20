The First Millenial Meet-Up Takes Place In GB

The first annual Millennial Meet-Up is scheduled for Wednesday, August 26th at The Barrington Courtyard located behind Main Street adjacent to The Tri-Plex Cinemas in Great Barrington, Massachusetts. The premiere event starts at 5 pm and will be presented by Shire Social, Reviving Main Street and the Tangier Restaurant.

Attendees will be able to personally connect and proper social guidelines will be strictly enforced. Admission is only $20 and includes a drink and snack as Berkshire county Millenials congregate to support and grow within south county communities.

Shire Social and Reviving Main Street dedicate themselves to providing business growth here in the berkshires and assist existing merchants and retailers to survive and grow by keeping this genre to live, stay and start a new business LOCALLY in Berkshire county. The meet-up also encourages participants to discuss and receive feedback on future events in our community.

Anyone interested in attending can sign-up by going here or call Jeremy Rawitz at (413) 854-7688. You can also e-mail jeremy@shiresocial.com

According to The Wall Street Journal, millennials between the ages of 25 and 39 are departing from The Big Apple (my ol' hometown of New York City) that is a decline of roughly twice the size in each of the three previous years. Crains NY stated millenials are leaving The Empire state as a whole and seeking new places to live. This is due to a change in the current working environment as this group of individuals plan to work remotely due to recent developments of the COVID-19 pandemic.

(The following information was obtained by WSBS via a press release courtesy of Shire Social and Reviving Main Street for on-air and on-line usage)