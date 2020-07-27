The Great Radio Auction is Here

Welcome to another Great Radio Auction. We are pleased to announce that the Great Radio Auction is now live by going here. Yes we have moved the auction online to keep everyone safe In doing this, we’ve teamed up with our parent company’s auction site, called Seize the Deal. This means there are some changes, but we think you’re going to like them.

First, we’ve pre-priced many of our most popular items, so rather than waiting for the sold bell to ring, you can just go ahead and purchase them immediately with our 'Buy it Now' option. We’ll still take bids on the larger items, but now the auction takes place over six days. The auction started Monday morning, Aug.3 at 7am, and ends at 7pm on Aug. 8. The great part about this is, much like Ebay, you can enter your maximum bid at any time during the week, and if someone outbids you, your bids will be placed in predetermined increments automatically, up till your maximum bid, or less if no one bids the item up. That means you can place your bid once and forget it, and you don’t need to be present when the auction ends. You will need to pay for the items online, and certificates will be mailed to you, with no local pick up.

To bid on items going up for sale just go here and it will take you to the Seize the Deal site.

We hope you enjoy the new format and thank you for participating in our Great Radio Auction.