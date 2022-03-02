“The Highest Rated Golf Courses in Mass” …Berkshire Courses Make the List

As winter begins winding down in the Berkshires the arrival of spring is now just over two weeks beginning on March 20th. Golf enthusiasts are chopping at the bit to chase that little white dimpled ball around some of the most beautiful lands in the Berkshires.

The advantage of living where we do is the variety of sports activities that change with the seasons. As the snow melts away the skis go back in the garage and the golf bag comes out after hibernating the last 4 months.

We are blessed to have a number of amazing golf courses in the Berkshires. Just before the end of the season, last year Stacker published an article on the Highest-Rated Golf Courses in Massachusetts. They compiled the list based on Tripadvisor ratings. According to the Stacker article “These courses feature a host of attractive features, a sense of exclusivity and luxury, and challenging routing for even the most competitive golfers.”

Out of the 27 Massachusetts golf courses listed, 3 courses here in the Berkshires made the list of Highest-Rated Golf Courses in Massachusetts according to Stacker based on the Tripadvisor rating system.

At #19 is the Donnybrook Country Club in Lanesborough. Donnybrook is a public 9-hole course with an additional tee box on each hole to give you an opportunity for a new approach and challenge on the back 9. Donnybrook Country Club is located at 775 Williamstown Road in Lanesborough. Click the Donnybrook link above for additional information.

At #12 the Taconic Golf Club receive recognition by Stacker and Tripadvisor. Taconic Golf Club is a picturesque course located on land owned by Williams College in Williamstown. According to the Taconic Golf Club website, weather permitting the first day to tee off will be on Friday, April 15th. Click the link above for more information.

At #3 and the highest-ranking course in the Berkshires according to Stacker and ratings from Tripadvisor is Wyndhurst Manor & Club, formally the Cranwell Resort Spa and Golf Club. This amazing facility is visible to anyone traveling on Route 7 through Lenox. This public course is expected to welcome golfers in early April if Mother Nature cooperates. Click the link above for additional information.

Two other golf courses just outside the Berkshires in western Mass made the Stacker list of Highest-Rated Golf Courses in Massachusetts. At #16 Crestview Country Club in Agawam and #15 Cold Spring Country Club in Belchertown.

With the majority of the top courses in the Stacker article located on the Cape, it’s great to see some of the courses in the Berkshires recognized for their beautiful landscape and challenging holes for golfers of every level. Check out the complete Stacker list by clicking on this link to Highest-Rated Golf Courses in Massachusetts.

