The Importance of the Strive Youth Leadership Conference

On a recent edition of the WSBS 'Let's Talk" program, Jesse spoke with Berkshire County District Attorney Andrea Harrington. One of the many topics discussed on the program was the 'Strive Youth Leadership Conference.'

Andrea mentioned that the District Attorney's office has hosted the conference for many years. It's put on by the Youth Advisory Board which is a group that is made up of High School students from all over the county that put on this annual leadership conference for eighth graders in Berkshire County becuase they're transitioning into High School.

This year for the first time ever, the conference was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Andrea is really excited about the content that the group developed and there's a particular segment by Brooke Bridges that Andrea urges you to check out.

Brooke's video is geared toward teens' anxiety and depression which according to a survey is an increasing issue in Berkshire County even though drug and alcohol use by teens in the Berkshires is down. Brooke's story is inspiring and educational. Prevention and building a healthy community is a focus of the District Attorney's Office.

You can view Brooke's video along with all of the 2020 'Strive Youth Leadership Conference' videos by going here.

(featured image used by permission)