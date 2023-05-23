If there was one thing Berkshire county residents looked forward to, the price of a coffee (any size small or large) at Cumberland Farms was a mere 99 cents (plus tax) but local and statewide residents can say goodbye to this cost saving purchase. Just can't seem to get a bargain these days. Even The Dollar Tree has become the $1.25 store.

Effective Monday, the price of a cup of joe will go up for the first time in over a decade. Hall & Oates famous song title from 1983 sums it up best: "Say It Isn't So". Did you know that coffee at the gas station/convenience store chain has been priced at 99 cents for around 15 years. Customers are posting their frustrations online that the cost of a cup of Cumby's coffee will go up to $1.29, a 30 cent increase which adds up on a daily basis. This also applies to all of the stores' self-serve drinks, including soda.

Rumors indicate, the cost could go up to $1.39 although the actual price increase is unclear for the time being. This rise in price is also effective in neighboring states including New York and Connecticut. Stores north of us in New Hampshire and Maine have already upped their coffee prices to as much as $1.49. GOOD GOSH!!

The purpose of the increase was to find a good price point at which the stores wouldn't lose sales volume as they try to keep up with inflation, but let's face it, everything these days is going UP with no relief in sight. This was the last vestige of a money saving purchase for caffeine addicts and now they have to join in to pay higher prices.

BOTTOM LINE: Get a large container of coffee and use the ol' percolator. Trust me, that gadget from the past STILL makes a GREAT cup of joe. Load the thermos and in the long run, you'll say a significant savings, guaranteed!