The Land Size of Massachusetts Tiniest Town & City is Really Absurd

All of us in Massachusetts know that we aren't exactly the biggest state in terms of land size. In fact, compared to the rest of the states in the U.S., we are the 7th smallest state in the U.S. The state covers only 10,554.39 square miles. And of that, approximately just 7,800 square miles is actual land (shoutout to the Atlantic Ocean for its help). Despite that bizarre fact, we have some relatively decent sized towns and cities, land-wise. But there is a town and a city that have to take their respective titles of the tiniest in the state due to the fact that their land size is crazy small.

Perhaps this isn't the most impressive piece of knowledge or sexiest fact ever, but you never know when it might come in handy that one time at Trivia Night. First, let's take a look at what the smallest town in land size is in Massachusetts.

The smallest town by land size in Massachusetts, despite its geographical size, has a population of 3,334, according to the 2020 census. Comedian and actor Jason Mantzoukas is from this town and Martin Scorsese filmed scenes from his 2008 film 'Shutter Island' there. In Essex County, at the southern tip, you will find the small town of just 1.24 square miles in Nahant, MA.

Nahant

Of course, the people of Nahant probably don't think about their land size all that much since they are right on the water in an absolutely beautiful spot!

As for the smallest city in Massachusetts, there is a city that is a northern suburb of Boston with a population of 40,787 and has had several movie filmed there, such as 'The Equalizer', 'Ted', 'Ted 2', 'Mystic River', Gone Baby Gone', and more. In Suffolk County, at just 2.467 square miles, the smallest city in Massachusetts is Chelsea.

Chelsea

And there you have it! The smallest town and city in Massachusetts, respectively. Now, when you think about where you live and how small it might be, just know that you're in a spot that is bigger than both of those. Unless, of course, you happen to reside in either Nahant or Chelsea. Neither would be bad either, based on what you have around you.

