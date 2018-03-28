No, [extreme Schwarzenegger voice] it’s not a typo. In this new clip from the Star Wars: The Last Jedi Blu-ray release, BB-8 has a baby, which we’re affectionately calling Baby-8 because, well, obviously. It is the actual cutest thing you will see on the internet all day. Oh, and then there’s this footage of Carrie Fisher slapping Oscar Isaac in the face 40 times. As far as gag reels go, this is a very good one.

Entertainment Tonight premiered an exclusive clip from the gag reel featured on the new Blu-ray release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi. The clip opens with Fisher and Isaac playing out the scene in which General Leia slaps Poe Dameron and demotes him for his reckless heroics. It’s a great moment, but you know what’s even better? Watching Carrie Fisher slap — like, actually slap — Oscar Isaac’s beautiful face 40 times in a row.

But the real star of this gag reel is Baby-8. When John Boyega and Kelly Marie Tran open a door on the set, they’re surprised to discover BB-8, who has apparently been busy making Baby-8s behind their back. I think Tran’s reaction says it all.