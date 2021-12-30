The Latest Berkshire Area Forecast for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day…

The New Year is just hours away. As vacation time for many continue into the brand-new year, the forecast isn’t really going to cooperate for fun outdoor winter activities.

The National Weather Service is calling for mostly rain this weekend with a chance of some light accumulation of snow. The NWS forecast doesn’t include the word “sun” until Monday. The complete National Weather Service forecast for the last holiday weekend of 2021 is below.

Tonight

A chance of rain, mainly before 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 36. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday

A slight chance of rain after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Light south wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night

A chance of rain, mainly between midnight and 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 39. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

New Year's Day

Rain likely, mainly after 10am. Cloudy, with a high near 50. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday Night

Rain, mainly before 4am. Low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday

A chance of rain showers before 5pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 46. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday Night

A chance of snow showers before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 25.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 15.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 35.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Wednesday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39.

Wednesday Night

A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42.

