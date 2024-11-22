The Latest Butternut Fire Update In The South County Area Of MA

The Great Barrington Fire Department's Facebook page reports 15 crew members remain on scene as 1,388 acres were affected by these events that have occurred since earlier this week:.

attachment-Butternut-Fire loading...

(Photo image of Butternut Fire courtesy of Rob Ball)

There are no immediate threat to homes or properties. NO evacuation orders have yet to be activated as crews continue to monitor the perimeters. Currently, the smoke throughout the town and surrounding areas appears to be minimal. There were reports of active flames on the northeast side of the involved area. This is not unusual and can be expected over the days and weeks to come.

Teenage girl text messaging on her phone ponsulak loading...

If you notice flames, please call 413-528-0788 – Extension 8 or if you see fire outside of the known involved area – call 911. DO NOT go into the woods looking for fire. Stay clear of the area as they know people want to help, but it is NOT safe. Especially with the recent rains, and the normal hazards from a wildfire, the area is to be considered treacherous. The chances of individuals getting injured are high.

attachment-Chopper-Dousing-Water loading...

(Photo of airborne chopper dousing water courtesy of Rob Ball)

Please avoid the areas. The weather conditions and forecast are closely being monitored as the area remains extremely dry, and winds are expected to be high. A burn ban remains in effect throughout the town of Great Barrington. Check back for further updates on our station web sites with more information available on The Great Barrington Fire Department's Facebook page.

attachment-GB-Fire-Dept-Logo loading...

(GBFD logo courtesy of the Great Barrington Fire Department's Facebook page)

(Some information obtained in this article courtesy of The Great Barrington Fire Department's Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/gbfiredept)