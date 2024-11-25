The Latest Update On South County’s Butternut Fire In MA

A burn ban remains in effect throughout the town of Great Barrington. The command post has moved to Butternut as this will give easier access and better communications. This in no way implies that Ski Butternut is impacted.

Ski Butternut loading...

(Photo image of Butternut sign courtesy of www.wsbs.com/files)

Operations are continuing with crew members from multiple DCR districts assisting District 12 crew reinforcing the perimeter of the fire, mapping, and additional monitoring. Overnight Great Barrington and Sheffield Fire Departments responded to multiple calls of concern of flareups within the containment area. This reaffirms the need for everyone to STAY CLEAR of the area.

attachment-Butternut-Fire loading...

(Photo image of Butternut Fire courtesy of Rob Ball)

Please remain vigilant, especially during the day, If you notice flames, call 413-528-0788 – Extension 8. In the event there is immediate danger to a home or property or if you see fire outside of the known involved area call 911. Air quality will continue to be monitored.

igoriss igoriss loading...

In Great Barrington, protective masks can be picked up at the town hall lobby, Monday thru Friday from 830 am to 4pm, The Mason Public Library Monday through Friday from 10 am to 6 pm and at The Clair Tague Senior Center from 830am to 4pm.

ChesiireCat ChesiireCat loading...

In Sheffield, protective masks can be picked up at The Bushnell-Sage Library on Friday from 10 am to 7pm, Saturday from 10am to 2 pm , Sunday from 2 to 5pm and on Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 am to 5pm.

Great Barrington Fire Dept 2 loading...

(Photo image of GBFD logo courtesy of wsbs.com/files)

Check back for further updates on WSBS with more information available on The Great Barrington Fire Department's Facebook page.

(Featured image courtesy of TonyFuse)