The Luckiest Lottery Store In The Entire State Is In Western Mass

These days it seems like everyone is in pursuit of the BIG WIN! Would you believe me if I told you that the luckiest spot to purchase WINNING lottery tickets in 2024 was here in Western Massachusetts? Right here in BERKSHIRE COUNTY, in fact!

First off, just think about that. Out of all the gas station/convenience stores, alcohol stores, supermarkets and anywhere else you can purchase lottery tickets in the entire Commonwealth, the luckiest store is here in the beautiful Berkshires.

As reported on by WWLP/22 News in Springfield, the luckiest stores that sold multiple prize winning tickets of $1 million or more in 2024 were recently announced by the Massachusetts State Lottery.

And guess what? The luckiest store by far is a humble, family-owned, family-run variety store on Main Street in Sheffield! This lucky establishment actually sold THREE $1 MILLION WINNING LOTTERY TICKETS last year!

I'm talking about Silk's Variety! CHEERS! APPLAUSE...WWLP reports that the first winning ticket sold at Silk's was back in January of last year. A lucky Sheffield resident won a $1 million prize in the "$5,000,000 100X Cashword" instant ticket game.

The second winning ticket was sold to a Great Barrington resident last summer who took home $1 million courtesy of the lottery's $10 "4,000,000 Monopoly Doubler" instant ticket.

Lastly, another Sheffield resident won the THIRD $1 million from the lottery's $20 instant ticket "5,000,000 100X Cashword." That's awesome! And hopefully, the news will bring more business to Silk's Variety which, as I previously mentioned, is a family-owned business.

By the way, the second luckiest store in Massachusetts is also located in Western Massachusetts. The Pride Station on North Main St. in East Longmeadow sold TWO $1 million lottery tickets in 2024.

Check out WWLP's website here for the full story.

