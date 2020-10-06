The Mahaiwe is Reopening This Wednesday

The Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center on Castle Street in Great Barrington is reopening for screenings this Wednesday (Oct. 7) to limited capacity audiences, with a variety of horror and campy content throughout the month of October.

To protect patrons and staff, there are new policies and procedures in place, so the theater asks you to take a few moments to review what to expect when you arrive.

Ticketing and Arrival

Exterior doors and the theater will open 15 minutes prior to movie start time. The House Manager will admit groups of people waiting outside one group at a time and will have sole discretion of the number of people in the lobby.

For the health and safety of both patrons and staff, the theater is practicing limited contact ticketing. All tickets must be purchased in advance prior to arriving to the theater; tickets will not be available at the box office. To purchase your tickets in advance go here or call the Box Office at 413-528-0100, Wednesday through Saturday, 12pm to 4pm.

For touchless scanning, please have your tickets either printed out or your tickets open on your mobile device.

Tickets will be purchased as General Admission and you will be assigned seats upon your arrival at the theater. Patrons wishing to be seated as a group must arrive together. By order of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts’ COVID-19 regulations, groups may be no larger than 10 people.

Theater Rules

By order of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts’ COVID-19 regulations, audiences will be limited to 25 people, so all tickets must be purchased in advance.

Facial masks must be worn at all times, and social distance of six feet between groups must be maintained, in accordance with Massachusetts Covid-19 regulations.

Once seated, patrons may not change seats and may leave seats only to use the restrooms.

Hand sanitizing stations will be positioned in the lobby for use upon entering or when needed.

Failure to comply with these rules may result in ejection without refund.

Restrooms

There are two clean and sanitized restrooms available, located off the lobby. At this time, the lower level restrooms will be closed.

Concessions

Because masks must be worn at all times, the theater will not be selling concessions. Outside food and drinks are not allowed.

Some of the upcoming screenings you can look forward to include:

London's National Theatre in HD: 'Kinky Boots' - Oct. 7 and Oct. 14 at 7:30pm

Gremlins (1984) this Friday and Saturday. The Friday screening is at 7:30pm and the Saturday screenings are at 4:30pm and 7:30pm.

You can get more information including a full schedule, tickets, pricing and general information by going here.

(article image taken from the Mahaiwe's Facebook page)