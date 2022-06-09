The Man Of Steel Flies In For Another 10 @ 10 @1010 This Saturday

Our monthly Saturday morning feature, 10 @ 10 @ 10:10 am returns to our airwaves as "New England's George Reeves", Kevin Titus will make another grand appearance on YOUR Home Town Station's airwaves. Kevin is best known for the recreation of Daily Planet reporter, Clark Kent and he has been spotted in his vintage Superman costume all through out the tri-state region and our surrounding areas. His specialty is bringing back an array of timeless characters back to life amidst a positive reception from audiences of all ages.

This month's installment will clue you in on an unmarked grave site in California where a beloved musical artist is laid to rest along with possible re-creations in Massachusetts and Vermont that honor the legendary Roy Orbison who also has a connection with The beautiful Berkshires.

We will also have details on the upcoming Goshen Connecticut stampede (Kevin will participate in this popular event) which takes place this weekend (June 10th, 11th and 12th) at the Fairgrounds that are located on route 63 in lovely Litchfield county.

Kevin is normally accompanied by his sidekick, Michael Paul Esposito who is also known as "New England's Jimmy Olsen" as they will both be present during these LIVE re-enactments in our tri-state region. He also hosts a successful weekly internet radio program entitled "Time Out With Kevin" which reaches a loyal audience via his Facebook page.

Tune in on-air to 94.1 FM, (hopefully we will also have the chat available on 860 AM as the frequency is STILL experiencing transmitter maintenance issues) listen LIVE on-line by going here and while you are on our web site, click the LISTEN tab on the home page and scroll down to either WSBS on Alexa OR WSBS on Google Home for step-by-step instructions to enable your Smart Speaker device. You can download the FREE WSBS app at your local app store to your tablet, Smart phone OR mobile device and take us along wherever you GO: "WE ARE PORTABLE"!!

(Photos of Kevin Titus courtesy of his Facebook page)