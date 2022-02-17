The Massachusetts State Police 3 Most Wanted Sex Offenders

It doesn't hurt to be reminded every once in a while that these guys are out there somewhere. I'm talking about the most wanted sex offenders in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

These are the Top 3 Most Wanted Massachusetts Sex Offenders:

Juan C. Gonazlez

attachment-Gonzalez Mass.gov loading...

Gonzalez is a level 3 Sex Offender. He was convicted in 1989 of Rape of a Child with Force in Bristol Superior Court. A crime for which he received a 15-year prison sentence. He is wanted on 4 counts of Failure to Register as a Sex Offender.

You can see the full-size wanted poster, HERE.

Steven Michael Cooper:

Mass.gov Mass.gov loading...

Cooper is a High-Risk Level 3 Sex Offender. He is wanted by the Springfield Police Department for Rape and also Failure to Register as a Sex Offender. He was convicted for Rape in the State of Georgia in 1987 and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

You can see the full-size wanted poster, HERE.

Carlos I. Beltran:

Mass.gov Mass.gov loading...

Beltran is a High-Risk Level 3 Sex Offender. He is wanted by the Haverhill Police Department for Indecent Assault and Battery and also Failure to Register as a Sex Offender. He was convicted on 2-counts of Indecent Assault and Battery and served 18 months in State Prison.

You can see the full-size wanted poster, HERE.

These men are all on the active wanted list. If you happen to spot one of them, you can take action to get them off the streets and back into custody by calling the Massachusetts State Police: Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section at 1-800-KAPTURE (1-800-527-8873).

