The MassHire Berkshire Workforce Board Has Two Newly Appointed Leaders

The MassHire Berkshire Workforce Board now has two newly appointed leaders. Pittsfield Mayor Linda Tyer, as the Chief Elected Official for the federally mandated body, has appointed both David R. Bissaillon and David Moresi.

According to a media release from MassHire Berkshire Workforce Board executive director, Heather Boulger, both leaders are welcomed additions to the board which creates and sustains career pathways by aligning the employment, training, education, and support services needed.

Board Members are volunteers and serve for 2-year terms.

This business-led board serves the 32 communities in Berkshire County by identifying the needs of the local job market; leveraging resources; overseeing the MassHire Career Center; implementing college/career readiness programming; and directing workforce programs in the region.

David R. Bissaillon

David R. Bissaillon – President of Smith Bros.-McAndrews Insurance Agency. As a native of Adams, MA, David has a proud history of giving back to the community as the Chairman of the W.B. Plunkett Memorial Hospital Trust, Board of Directors for ProAdams, and Town Meeting Member of the Town of Adams. Mr. Bissaillon is a certified insurance counselor with more than 25-years’ experience in the insurance industry and is knowledgeable and responsive to workforce needs.

David Moresi

David Moresi - CEO of Moresi & Associates - A native of North Adams MA, studied at Union College in Schenectady New York graduating with a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1997, David returned to the Berkshires where he embarked on an entrepreneurial lifestyle. In 2000 David established the firm of Moresi & Associates, diverse real estate management, investment, and development company in North Adams. David has made a strong commitment to bringing jobs and businesses to North Adams and has had great success with achieving that goal. David resides in Williamstown with his wife Amy and two daughters.

MassHire promises to champion prosperity, connecting employers with talent and job seekers/youth with tools, services, and connections to achieve meaningful and sustained employment.

