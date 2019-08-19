The Match For Money Grand Prize Winner Is…

This morning (Aug. 19) around 8:30, Rick Cantele - President and CEO of Salisbury Bank and trust, drew the winner for the grand prize of $500 in our Match For Money Contest. Congratulations to Jeff Farnum of Great Barrington. Jeff receives $500 from Salisbury Bank and Trust. Jeff originally matched numbers nine and 19 (which was a Tour Gift Card for 10 people valued at $100.00 at Berkshire Mountain Distillers) on the big board.

A special thanks to Salisbury Bank for partnering with WSBS to make this contest possible and mega fun. Also, thanks to all of the businesses that entered prizes in the contest including: Meadow Farm Equipment, Morgan House Restaurant, Dresser Hull, Firefly Gastro Pub, Jiminy Peak, Seward's Tire, Greenock Country Club, K.J. Nosh, Soules Sports & Fitness, Berkshire Mountain Distillers, Barrington Brewery, Larkin Limited, Chocolate Springs Cafe, Stadium System, Zoom Flume Water Park, Dino Roar Valley, Wildflowers Florists and Aerus Electrolux.

Congratulations to everyone who won a prize throughout the duration of the contest including: Joanne Gagnon, Brad Wilson, Theresa Barrett, Richard Scapine, Nancy Wilcox, Samantha Ullrich, Charlie Wyman, Mary Brazie, Brooke Moorehouse, Charles Brown, Elaine Campbell, Sue F., Eric Smith, Cindy Arienti, Cindy Keefner, Will Brinker and Larry McMahon.