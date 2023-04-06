The Most Dangerous Month, Day & Hour To Drive In MA

It is a known fact that driving is risky no matter what time you’re on the road—But some times are safer than others to be behind the wheel. So what’s the most dangerous day and time to be driving in Massachusetts?

Assurance compiled National Highway Traffic Safety Administration data on fatal car accidents as they mapped the most dangerous days of the week and hours of the day for drivers across the United States. They also determined the most dangerous states to drive in overall, based on a total of over 38 thousand fatal accidents that occurred in 2020. Collisions are more likely to occur during the weekend, but here are the most dangerous days locally when you need to exercise caution while on the road.

Here are some key findings that you be should be aware of:

The most dangerous day to drive is on Saturday, accounting for the highest percentage of fatal accidents in 42 states. In the neighboring Ocean State, Sunday is the most dangerous day for Rhode Island drivers only.

The most dangerous weekday to drive in Massachusetts is Tuesday, accounting for the highest total of fatal crashes.

According to recent statistics, the most dangerous month to drive in The Bay State is July. February is the safest month to drive nationally.

Overall, the most dangerous hour of the day to drive in Massachusetts is between 6 pm - 7 pm (aka afternoon rush hour) with the highest total of fatal crashes occurring at this time.

In neighboring New York and Connecticut, both state share similar statistics as the most dangerous days to drive: Saturday and Thursday. They differ in times where you should avoid driving in the Empire State between 5 and 6 pm (another peak time which falls under the afternoon rush hour) and south of the border you should stay off the roads between 7 and 8 pm.

BOTTOM LINE: As Michael Conrad used to say on "Hill St. Blues" used to say: "BE CAREFUL OUT THERE!"

