You have probably watched plenty of TV shows and/or movies before and thought to yourself, "How could these people afford this place?" This seems to be a common TV trope throughout the years. Shows like 'FRIENDS', 'How I Met Your Mother', and 'New Girl' are perfect examples. As it turns out, the most expensive apartment listed throughout the Berkshires is one that has that same look to it.

Of course, when you look at this particular place, you don't have to wonder why it costs what it does. That's because it has similar features to those of what you might see in those TV shows that are set in an apartment. However, this apartment in the Berkshires isn't said to be located in New York City or Los Angeles, like where those aforementioned apartments are. This one is located in Lenox, MA.

This two bedroom, two bathroom apartment in Lenox is 1,183 square feet and is located in the middle of historical downtown Lenox, near so many restaurants, just minutes from spots like Tanglewood, Kennedy Park, and some awesome golf courses. This place comes fully applianced in the kitchen. There's also a king bed in the suite bedroom that comes with a great bathroom that contains a walk-in shower. The second bedroom also has twin beds. Central heating and air, along with Wi-Fi, and cable are included as well.

This apartment that looks like it's straight out of a sitcom is listed on Zillow for $9,000 per month. So let's have a look at this thing...

The Most Expensive Apartment in the Berkshires Looks Like a TV Show Set

This 168 Year-Old Massachusetts Home in Ruins is Selling For $2.3 Million

Incredible Berkshires Home Has Its Own Body Shop and Theater