The Most Romantic Tiny Town In MA

With fall amongst us, it's a perfect opportunity to check out the fall foliage and we are starting to get some color here in the beautiful Berkshires. Did you also know one of the most popular destinations to visit is right here in our very own backyard.

The village of Stockbridge has been voted one of the most romantic throughout New England and nationwide. Local residents and tourists flock over to Main Street as this vicinity can best be described one in word: Charming

The vicinity features an assortment of green spaces and back country trails which will peek anyone's curiosity. This popular stop in our neck of the woods has some prime destinations including Naumkeag which is a must-stop during the holiday season.

The Berkshire Botanical Garden is located in the heart of route 102 where you can explore the flora at any time of the season as this sit is very walkable to experience nature at it's best.

Another mandatory stop is the ever-popular Norman Rockwell Museum as you can check out some of the legendary artist's finest paintings which are on display each and every day. Don't forget The Chesterwood Museum and Schantz Galleries Contemporary Glass are also sights you must experience during your visit.

Don't forget to stop off at The Red Lion Inn for breakfast, lunch or dinner as this legendary hotel has been the center piece in Stockbridge for over two centuries. Head downstairs to The Lion's Den where some of our great local musical talent presents top quality entertainment to their audience.

BOTTOM LINE: Make it a day trip or spend the night so you can experience the best of what Stockbridge has to offer. And as mentioned, it's also the perfect romantic getaway with that special someone. Come on over and enjoy the scenery and sights here in our breath taking backyard!

