The Most Romantic Tiny Town Is Situated In Our Backyard

Even though colder weather has settled in, Massachusetts residents are STILL yearning to take a road trip within the state confines. Did you also know one of the most popular destinations to visit is right here in our very own backyard.

The village of Stockbridge has been voted one of the most romantic throughout New England and nationwide. Local residents and tourists flock over to Main Street as this vicinity can best be described one in word: Charming

The vicinity features an assortment of green spaces and back country trails which will peek anyone's curiosity. This popular stop in our neck of the woods has some prime destinations including Naumkeag which is a must-stop during the holiday season.

The Berkshire Botanical Garden is located in the heart of route 102 where you can explore the flora at any time of the season as this site is very walkable to experience nature at it's best.

Another mandatory stop is the ever-popular Norman Rockwell Museum as you can check out some of the legendary artist's finest paintings which are on display each and every day. Don't forget The Chesterwood Museum and Schantz Galleries Contemporary Glass are also sights you must experience during your visit.

Don't forget to stop off at The Red Lion Inn for breakfast, lunch or dinner as this legendary hotel has been the center piece in Stockbridge for over two centuries. Head downstairs to The Lion's Den where some of our great local musical talent presents top quality entertainment to their audience.

BOTTOM LINE: Make it a day trip or spend the night so you can experience the best of what Stockbridge has to offer. And as mentioned, it's also the perfect romantic getaway with that special someone. Come on over and enjoy the scenery and sights here in our breath taking backyard!

(Some information obtained in this article courtesy of https://www.hotels.com/go/usa/must-visit-small-towns-massachusetts)